Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Instructure reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Shares of Instructure stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.20. 11,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,469. Instructure has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $236,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,148,200. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

