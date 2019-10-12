Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 24,095,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,505,604. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

