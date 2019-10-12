Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 21,195 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Revolve Group worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,521,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,250,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 436,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,166. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

