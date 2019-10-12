Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $550.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $564.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

