InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IHG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. 81,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

