InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $77.88.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

