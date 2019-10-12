Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.91. 529,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.64. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.26 and a one year high of C$16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

