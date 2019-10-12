Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 71,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 321,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 138,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 289,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.