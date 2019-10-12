Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,608 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.73. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.38 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

