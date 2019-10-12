Invesco Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 479,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 980,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

