Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

