ION Hits One Day Volume of $101,926.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, ION has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $473,605.00 and $101,926.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007630 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,516,825 coins and its circulating supply is 11,616,825 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

