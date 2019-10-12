iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,908,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 880,468 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 737.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after buying an additional 743,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.