iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 189,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $81.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.