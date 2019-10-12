iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

