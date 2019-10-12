iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 51.44% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $38,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $53.92 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

