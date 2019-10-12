iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 151.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,756.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 177,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,840. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

