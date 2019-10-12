iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG opened at $196.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $200.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

