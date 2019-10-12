iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.33

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and traded as high as $66.95. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 31,615 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,517,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

