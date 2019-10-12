iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,068 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

