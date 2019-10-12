iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,923. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.72 and a 1-year high of $158.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

