iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $158.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.