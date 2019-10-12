Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 91,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

