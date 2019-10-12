Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Itron worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Itron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $869,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,925 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

