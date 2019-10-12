J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 22,638.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after purchasing an additional 588,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 10.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 100.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

