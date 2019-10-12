Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 209.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.