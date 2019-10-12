Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.20 million and the lowest is $215.19 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $177.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $948.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.47 million to $952.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $969.79 million, with estimates ranging from $959.18 million to $982.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. 315,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,441. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,610,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,820. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 90.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $2,556,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

