Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,772 Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 29.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 322,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

SUPV stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $225.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPV. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.