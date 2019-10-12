Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,356 Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONM. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Securities raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

