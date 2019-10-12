Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.45 ($9.83).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.49 ($8.71) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.90.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

