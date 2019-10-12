Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for United Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $136.15 on Thursday. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

