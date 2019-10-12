Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

