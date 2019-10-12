Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

