Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $188.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $194.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.42.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $180.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.12. Workday has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $290,626.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,104,346 shares of company stock worth $191,289,910. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.