Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

