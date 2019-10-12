Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$25.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$100.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,285. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.70. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$25.42 and a 1 year high of C$76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Ru Wadasinghe sold 33,334 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$1,176,023.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at C$1,176,023.52.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

