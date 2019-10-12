Jefferies Financial Group Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $21.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,770.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $480,240.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,311.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.