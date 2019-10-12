Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CBSH opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after acquiring an additional 330,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $14,048,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 98,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after buying an additional 90,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.