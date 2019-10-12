Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on E*TRADE Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for E*TRADE Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETFC. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

ETFC opened at $39.48 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,614,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,013,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 125,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.