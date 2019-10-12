Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the August 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 8,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,878. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. ValuEngine lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

