JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $19.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,598.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $220,545. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after buying an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

