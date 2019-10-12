JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NET. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

