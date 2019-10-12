John S. Clendening Sells 54,250 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blucora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,948,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

