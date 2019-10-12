Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $78,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $596,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $42.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

