Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $341.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.