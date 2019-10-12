JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $146.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

ROK stock opened at $164.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,557,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

