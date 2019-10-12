JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades HCP (NYSE:HCP) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCP. Raymond James raised HCP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered HCP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of HCP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of HCP by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

