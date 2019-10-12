Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 370 ($4.83).

LON:JUP traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 335.20 ($4.38). 5,721,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 368.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

