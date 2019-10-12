K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $214.36

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.36 and traded as high as $210.00. K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.76.

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

