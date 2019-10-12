KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $695.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.28 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $933.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 4,938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

